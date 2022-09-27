Restoring the legacy of Black bluegrass innovator Arnold Shultz
Many credit Bill Monroe as the “father” of Bluegrass. But when you listen to his music, you hear echoes of the man who mentored Monroe — Arnold Shultz, the son of a formerly enslaved man in Ohio Country, Kentucky. It’s a story that’s been largely erased, not uncommon in a climate of white-washing Black musicians from Roots music.
Among those working to restore that legacy is Dr. Richard Brown: A dentist, acclaimed mandolin player and also a trustee at A Brighter Future For Bluegrass, which runs the Arnold Shultz Fund and aims to encourage more people of color in bluegrass.
Brown joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
