Fresh Air Weekend: 'Normal Family' author has 35 siblings; Growing up undocumented

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

This author's 'Normal Family' includes a sperm donor dad and 35 siblings: Chrysta Bilton's mother was a lesbian who asked a man she'd just met to be her sperm donor. It was only much later that Bilton learned the same man had donated sperm to countless other women.

Charming and catchy, Bartees Strange cuts across boundaries on 'Farm to Table': As a Black artist in the indie-rock space, Strange makes distinctively original music. Where his debut album showcased a highly eclectic performer, his sophomore effort is even more impressive.

'Jane the Virgin' writer recounts growing up undocumented in 'Illegally Yours': Rafael Agustin's parents were physicians in Ecuador, but when they came to the U.S. they worked at a car wash and Kmart to get by. It wasn't until he was a teen that he learned they were undocumented.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

