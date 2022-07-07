© 2022 WYPR
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as leader of his Conservative Party

Published July 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, his office said Thursday, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his decision to step down as leader of his own party Thursday. Johnson says he plans to stay on as a caretaker prime minister while his party picks a successor, but there are already calls for him to move aside sooner. Johnson’s departure follows a number of scandals, including lockdown parties during the COVID-19 pandemic and the promotion of a fellow Conservative lawmaker whom Johnson knew had previous sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, about Johnson’s leadership and his legacy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

