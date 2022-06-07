The danger of normalizing Jan. 6th

Public hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection are set to begin this week, and at least one historian says a tepid response would mean one of the greatest dangers to our democracy.

Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer talks about the danger in making the abuse of presidential powers seem normal and about a weakening democratic system where losers don’t accept the loss.

