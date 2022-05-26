© 2021 WYPR
Supreme Court decisions on abortion, gun control and religion likely to come soon

By Nina Totenberg
Published May 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT

Abortion, guns, climate change and religion are just four of the topics the Supreme Court has yet to deal with. Opinions in those cases will be released later this summer.

