An HIV drug appears to boost memory in mice, study shows
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT
A new study finds that an HIV drug can reverse memory loss in aging mice. This type of memory helps humans do things like associate a name with a face. It typically starts to decline in middle age.
