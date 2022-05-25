© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 106.9 Eastern Shore will be broadcasting at reduced power during the day until further notice to complete tower work. All streams are working.

An HIV drug appears to boost memory in mice, study shows

By Jon Hamilton
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT

A new study finds that an HIV drug can reverse memory loss in aging mice. This type of memory helps humans do things like associate a name with a face. It typically starts to decline in middle age.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
See stories by Jon Hamilton