Strategists discuss last-minute shifts in Pennsylvania Senate primaries

Republican strategist David Dix and Democratic strategist Mike Mikus join Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks to discuss the Senate primaries in Pennsylvania.

Conservative Republican Kathy Barnette is seeing an 11th-hour surge. And in the Democratic primary, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Sunday that he suffered a stroke on Friday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.