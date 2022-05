Inflation slowed slightly last month, according to the latest data from the Labor Department, from 8.5% to 8.3%. But prices are still way up compared to last year and few workers are getting an 8% raise to keep pace.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton LLP.

