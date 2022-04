New research from Stanford psychologist Justin Berg looks at what makes some artists produce one-hit-wonders, while other artists churn out a steady stream of hits.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer at the Atlantic who has written about the research and has his own book, “Hit Makers,” about what makes something popular.

