Alabama lawmakers last week approved a law that criminalizes medical care such as hormone treatment, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery for transgender young people. The new law threatens doctors with up to 10 years in prison.

WBHM’s Andrew Yeager joins the show from Birmingham.

