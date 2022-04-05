Police arrest a 2nd man in connection with Sacramento mass shooting

Sacramento police have arrested a second man in connection with a weekend shooting downtown that killed six people and wounded 12 others. It is the deadliest mass shooting in the city's history.

The 27-year-old, identified by police as Smiley Martin, was found at the scene of the Sunday morning shooting with, what police described as, "serious injuries from gunfire."

While hospitalized, he remained under police supervision. He was taken into custody Tuesday morning and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

A day earlier, police announced the other arrest in the shooting — Martin's brother.

Dandrae Martin, 26, was charged with assault and illegal firearm possession.

Other than the two arrests, police have released only small details of what transpired early Sunday. Investigators are seeking information from the public on other suspects and what, exactly, happened.

More to come

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.