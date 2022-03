President Biden is traveling to Brussels Wednesday. He’ll attend three emergency summits Thursday: NATO, the G-7 and the European Security Council.

The trip is focused on presenting a united front against Russia as it continues its war in Ukraine. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith discusses what’s on the president’s agenda.

