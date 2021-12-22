CDC recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel made it clear on Thursday that they prefer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson.

The advisory linked blood clot issues that appear to be associated with the J&J vaccine.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with STAT reporter Matthew Herper about what it means for people who have the J&J vaccine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

