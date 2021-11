Silicon Valley’s youngest female self-made billionaire Elizabeth Holmes resumes testifying in her defense on Tuesday, claiming that she did not seek to deceive investors in her blood-testing company Theranos.

Retired judge and Harvard law professor Nancy Gertner joins Here & Now host Scott Tong to discuss the trial.

