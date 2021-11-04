© 2021 WYPR
More than 40 countries agree to phase out coal. The U.S. isn't among them

Published November 4, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyoming, in 2018. (J. David Ake/AP/File)
More than 40 countries have signed on to a deal to phase out coal-fired power by 2050. Critics say the plan doesn’t go far enough: The U.S. and other major coal-burners like China, Australia and India aren’t part of the deal.

We get the latest from Vox climate reporter Umair Irfan.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

