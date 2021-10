Nearly 4.3 million people quit their jobs in the U.S. in August. That’s the highest number for a single month.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at why with Roben Farzad, who has not quit his job as host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.