Human-caused climate change is already impacting 85% of global population, study finds

Published October 12, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT
A layer of smog covers the city of Brussels on March 14, 2014. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP/File)
A group of scientists used machine learning to map 100,000 climate impact studies. The new study found that 85% of the world’s population and 80% of the land are already impacted by human-caused climate change.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Richard Alley, a climate scientist at Penn State University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.