Problems along the global supply chain cause a shortage of just about everything

The global supply chain is experiencing bottlenecks on top of bottlenecks.

Factory closures in Asia due to the Delta variant and scarcity of shipping containers, truck drivers, raw materials and workers have lead to a shortage of everything, says Derek Thompson.

Host Scott Tong discusses with Thompson, a staff writer at The Atlantic.

