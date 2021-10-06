China's next move: A look at the country's potential to adapt a more socialist economic vision

Chinese President Xi Jinping seems to be steering the economy away from Western-style capitalism and toward a more socialist state-led economy. This change comes with risks, especially if it slows innovation and stalls economic growth.

Wall Street Journal China correspondent Lingling Wei explains what’s going on and how it affects the global economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.