Kentucky hospitals have been overflowing with COVID patients for almost 2 months

Corinne Boyer
Corinne Boyer is the health reporter for the ReSource. Previously, she covered western Kansas for the Kansas News Service at High Plains Public Radio. She received two Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her reporting on immigrant communities. Before living on the High Plains, Corinne was a newspaper reporter in Oregon. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon and interned at KLCC, Eugene’s NPR member station. Corinne grew up near the South Carolina coast and is a graduate of the College of Charleston. She has lived in New York City and South Korea. Corinne loves running, checking out stacks of books and spending time with her rescue cat, Priya.