Workers With Disabilities Look To Future Of Remote Jobs As Commonplace
Employers typically resisted allowing workers with disabilities to work remotely. But the pandemic has changed what was once thought of as a special accommodation into a regular practice for many office workers.
Will remote work now become more of a long-term option for workers with disabilities? Alan Yu of WHYY’s The Pulse reports.
