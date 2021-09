South Texas is the one place in the U.S. where ocelots breed in the wild. After the death of a male, scientists tried something novel: artificial insemination from a wild ocelot into one at a zoo.

Texas Public Radio’s Dominic Anthony Walsh reports they’ll know if the effort paid off later this week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.