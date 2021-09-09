© 2021 WYPR
Los Angeles School Board Vice President On Vaccine Mandate Vote

Published September 9, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) interim Superintendent Megan Reilly reads a book called "First Day Jitters" to students in the library at Kim Elementary School on the first day of the school year, in Los Angeles, California, August 16, 2021. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) interim Superintendent Megan Reilly reads a book called "First Day Jitters" to students in the library at Kim Elementary School on the first day of the school year, in Los Angeles, California, August 16, 2021. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

In Los Angeles, home to the nation’s second-largest school district, a vote is pending Thursday on whether to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The majority of the Los Angeles Unified Board of Education has signaled their support for such a move, which would make LA the first major district in the country to require vaccines for eligible kids.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Nick Melvoin, LAUSD board vice president.

A year and a half into the pandemic, kids everywhere are having to adapt to near-constant change, uncertainty and instability. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.