How The Rate Of Vaccinations Are Going In Colombia

Published August 25, 2021

At the start of this year, COVID-19 vaccination drives were off and running in the U.S. and Europe. But not in Latin America.

Colombia didn’t receive its first vaccine doses until the end of February — and its rollout afterward struggled. Today, the U.S. is struggling to get more people vaccinated, and Colombia has one of the highest vaccination rates in Latin America.

A quarter of its population is now fully vaccinated, and what helped turn things around may have a lot to do with South Florida.

WLRN’s Tim Padgett explains.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

