WYPR 88.1 FM is currently at low power and HD1, HD2, & HD3 are not on the air. All streams are working. Thanks for your patience.
In An Unexpected Move, The CIA Director Met With Taliban Leader In Kabul
Published August 24, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT
In a surprise move, CIA Director William Burns traveled to Kabul, Afghanistan, and met the Taliban leader. This is the highest level meeting between the U.S. and the Taliban since the group took over.
Copyright 2021 NPR
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.