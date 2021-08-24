© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 88.1 FM is currently at low power and HD1, HD2, & HD3 are not on the air. All streams are working. Thanks for your patience.

In An Unexpected Move, The CIA Director Met With Taliban Leader In Kabul

By Greg Myre
Published August 24, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT

In a surprise move, CIA Director William Burns traveled to Kabul, Afghanistan, and met the Taliban leader. This is the highest level meeting between the U.S. and the Taliban since the group took over.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre