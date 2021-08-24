© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 88.1 FM is currently at low power and HD1, HD2, & HD3 are not on the air. All streams are working. Thanks for your patience.

Facebook's Vaccine Misinformation Problem: Researchers Say Company Lacks Transparency

Published August 24, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT

As the Delta variant continues to spread, the push to vaccinate Americans faces a major obstacle: the spread of misinformation around the vaccine.

But researchers say they’re can’t tell how bad the misinformation problem is on Facebook because the company isn’t giving them the data they need.

Recode’s Shirin Ghaffary joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.