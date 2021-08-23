Kenosha, Wisconsin: The City 1 Year After The Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake Jr.

One year ago on Monday, Jacob Blake Jr., a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was paralyzed after being shot in the back multiple times by a white police officer. The patrolman was responding to a call about a domestic incident.

In the several nights of protests that followed, two people died and dozens of Kenosha businesses were burned.

Chuck Quirmbach from member station WUWM reports that one year on, the Blake family is still hoping for a federal investigation, while some business owners are still waiting to get their livelihood back.

