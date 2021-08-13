2020 Census Data Show A Diversifying U.S., But Issues Put Results In Question

The latest data from the 2020 census shows that the U.S. has diversified over the past decade, with multiracial groups increasing by 300%.

But the pandemic and interference from the Trump administration has some experts questioning the validity of the data ahead of the redistricting process.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR census correspondent Hansi Lo Wang about the new data.

