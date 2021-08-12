Texas Hospitals Overwhelmed With COVID-19 Cases

A surge in coronavirus cases is slamming hospitals around the south. Facilities in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, New Orleans and Texas are among the hardest hit.

In Texas, 10,000 residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 this week and 53 hospitals are reporting maximum capacity in their intensive care units.

Host Robin Young talks to Houston Methodist emergency physician Ben Saldana about the situation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.