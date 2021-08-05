© 2021 WYPR
'Ready Player Two' Dives Into A Dystopian World Where Virtual Reality Is Possible

Published August 5, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT
Ernie Cline. (Dan Winters)
With Facebook aiming to create a “metaverse” — where virtual reality would be possible on the platform — we revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with Ernest Cline about “Ready Player Two,” the sequel to the best-selling “Ready Player One.”

The first book became a hit film in 2018 and was directed by Steven Spielberg.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.