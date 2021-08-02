U.S. Women's Soccer Team Defeated In Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. Women’s soccer team faced stunning defeat Monday in the Tokyo Olympics, knocking them out of contention for the gold medal.

Meanwhile, gymnast Simone Biles will return to an individual competition event, after withdrawing for mental health reasons.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR’s Leila Fadel about the latest in the Olympics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

