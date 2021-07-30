Maryland Hair Salons, Barbershops Lead Vaccination Efforts Among Black Community

Vaccine hesitancy has had a tremendous impact on Black communities.

In an effort to get more Black people to get vaccinated, Stephen Thomas — who heads the Maryland Center for Health Equity at the University of Maryland School of Public Health — teamed up with barbershops and salons in the area.

Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee speaks with Thomas about his efforts.

