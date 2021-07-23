News Roundup: Hurdles Surface As Pelosi Pieces Together Bipartisan Jan. 6 Panel

It’s back to the drawing board for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she tries to coalesce a bipartisan select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Earlier this week, Pelosi rejected the appointments of two Republicans — Congressmen Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana — both nominated by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Reporters Maya King from POLITICO and Margaret Talev of Axios discuss the week in politics with host Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

