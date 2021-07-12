© 2021 WYPR
Nevada Requests CDC 'Strike Team' To Help With COVID-19 Surge

Published July 12, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT

Last week, the Biden administration offered to send “strike teams” to help stamp out COVID-19 hot spots across the country.

Nevada’s Governor requested one for the Las Vegas area. Infections and hospitalizations there are on the rise, as the number of people getting vaccinated has dropped sharply.

Nevada Public Radio’s Nate Hegyi reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.