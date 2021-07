We are excited to announce the return of summer concerts with the Friends of Patterson Park. Mark your calendars and join us for four free concerts at the pagoda observatory. See you there!

SUNDAYS | 6:00 - 8:00 pm | Patterson Park, Pagoda Observatory

July 18th - Cara Kelly & the Tell Tale

July 25th - The Jonathan Gilmore Project

August 15th - Haitian-Caribbean Festival Band (artist TBD)

August 22nd - Super City w/ Peach Face

Check out last year’s virtual concert series HERE.