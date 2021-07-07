'Extremely Optimistic And Hopeful': Daryl Davis On Forming Bonds With KKK Members In 2021

As the nationwide debate over race and racism continues, we want to check in with someone tackling the issue in an unusual way: by making friends with members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Daryl Davis is a Black blues musician and author who has spent many years of his life forming these relationships. Many members have left the KKK after talking with him.

Davis joins host Jane Clayson to reflect on his work during a historic moment when the country has come up against a pandemic, a racial reckoning, the Jan. 6 insurrection and a new president trying to pave a united path forward.

