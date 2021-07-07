ACA Health Insurance Could Be Free For People Who Received Unemployment In 2021

People who’ve received unemployment benefits during 2021 could be eligible for low- or no-cost, zero-premium health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. It’s a benefit included in the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

