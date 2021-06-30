College Athletes Could Soon Be Allowed To Earn Money From Their Likeness, Image

The National Collegiate Athletic Association is expected to approve a plan Wednesday allowing college athletes around the country to make money from the use of their name, image and likeness.

The NCAA is racing to finalize the plan before Thursday’s start date for a handful of state laws legalizing similar athlete compensation.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

