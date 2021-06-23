Baltimore's Mayor Is One Of Many Battling A Spike In Violent Crime

On Wednesday, the White House unveiled a plan to address the surge in gun violence plaguing cities across the country. President Biden is promising to crack down on illegal gun sales and boost funding for community anti-violence programs.

In Baltimore, homicides are up more than 17% this year. One victim of gun violence includes the head of a local violence prevention program.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

