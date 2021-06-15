High School Student Argues Against Texas Abortion Bill In Valedictorian Speech

It’s graduation season and we’re taking the time to hear impactful speeches across the country.

Back in May, high school valedictorian Paxton Smith spoke out against her state’s abortion bill. While the speech wasn’t the one Smith’s school had approved, it has since gone viral.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley has more.

