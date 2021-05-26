Lithuanian Foreign Minister On Belarus Following Plane Hijacking

On Wednesday, Belarus’ authoritarian president defended his decision to tell a passenger jet to land in his country.

President Alexander Lukashenko accused European leaders of using this situation as a way to interfere with his country’s affairs and “strangle” his nation by ordering new sanctions.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s foreign minister.

