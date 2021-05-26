Aviation Experts Concerned About Implications Of Belarus Flight Grounding

The commercial airline industry is concerned about the situation in Belarus. The Eastern European nation grounded a Ryanair flight there Sunday then arrested a prominent opposition journalist and activist onboard.

Aviation experts are concerned about the legality of such a move and the impacts on the industry going forward.

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

