India Reaches 200,000 COVID-19 Deaths As Experts Fear Surge Is Underreported

India has crossed 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 amid a devastating second surge in the virus.

Daily coronavirus infections have crossed 360,000, as the hospital systems and funeral services are overwhelmed. But experts fear that the true extent of the surge is dramatically under-reported.

Host Robin Young speaks with Ramanan Laxminarayan, the director and founder of the Center of Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, about his view of the surge from New Delhi.

