FDA Considers Banning Menthol Cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration estimates nearly 20 million Americans smoke menthol cigarettes. And on Thursday, the FDA will consider banning the product, which contributed to 378,000 premature deaths between 1980 to 2018.

Here & Now‘s talks with Nicholas Florko, a Washington correspondent for our partners at STAT, about efforts to ban menthol cigarettes.

