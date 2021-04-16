Planning, Intelligence Failures By Capitol Police Contributed To Jan. 6 Insurrection, Report Finds

A government watchdog says planning and intelligence failures by the Capitol Police contributed to the chaos and deadly violence when insurrectionists stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Inspector General Michael Bolton presented the findings of his investigation into the Capitol Police on Thursday at a congressional committee hearing.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Democrat of California, who chairs the Committee on House Administration.

