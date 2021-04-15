© 2021 WYPR
Legal Expert Assesses Derek Chauvin's Defense And Manslaughter Charges In Daunte Wright Killing

Published April 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
A demonstrator hold a sign "Justice for George" outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the opening statement of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin on March 29, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images)
Georgetown University Law Center professor Paul Butler joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to discuss the case presented by the defense so far in the murder trial of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.

He also discusses the 2nd-degree manslaughter charges against the police officer accused of killing Daunte Wright last weekend.

