Legal Expert Assesses Derek Chauvin's Defense And Manslaughter Charges In Daunte Wright Killing

Georgetown University Law Center professor Paul Butler joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to discuss the case presented by the defense so far in the murder trial of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.

He also discusses the 2nd-degree manslaughter charges against the police officer accused of killing Daunte Wright last weekend.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

