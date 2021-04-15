A Year Into Pandemic, Center For Post-COVID-19 Care Still Seeing New Symptoms

It’s been nearly a year since Mount Sinai Hospital’s Center for Post-COVID Care opened its doors. Director, Dr. ZijIan Chen says it’s still hard to quantify the symptoms he’s seeing, as patients continue to present with new ones.

Host Robin Young talks to Chen about what he’s seeing in the clinic, as well as anecdotal cases of patients who have had COVID-19 reporting improved long-hauler symptoms after they’ve taken the vaccine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.