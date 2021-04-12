How New York Passed A $2.1 Billion Pandemic Fund For Undocumented Workers

An estimated 290,000 undocumented workers in New York may be eligible for up to $15,600 in direct assistance.

The $2.1 billion fund — part of the state’s budget passed last week — is the largest of its kind across the country, meant to help undocumented immigrants who lost work during the pandemic but did not qualify for unemployment and federal stimulus checks.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with state Sen. Jessica Ramos, Democrat of Queens, who helped push the measure through the legislature.

Do you qualify? Check here for a breakdown.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

