Biden Announces Executive Actions On Guns

President Biden announced executive actions on guns in the wake of recent mass shootings. The Justice Department will pursue regulations on so-called “ghost guns,” weapons that lack serial numbers, and stabilizing braces, accessories that can be used to make pistols more like rifles.

Biden also said he’d nominate a leading gun safety advocate, David Chipman, to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Host Robin Young gets the latest from NPR’s Scott Detrow.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.