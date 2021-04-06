Police Chief Testifies That Derek Chauvin Violated Policy, Training

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Cedric Alexander, former police chief and public safety director of DeKalb County, Georgia, about the testimony by police officers during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.

They have all stated that Chauvin’s actions against George Floyd were unnecessary, excessive, and were not part of department policy and training.

